Police Identify Woman Killed After Crashing Car Into Portsmouth Home

Police have identified the woman killed in a car crash Sunday in Portsmouth.

Louise Lussier, 70, of Fall River, died after she crashed her car into the side of a home on Anthony Road Sunday.

Lussier later died at Newport Hospital.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and no occupants from the home were injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

