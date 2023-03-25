Portsmouth man charged with DUI after head-on crash

Portsmouth Police have arrested a local man and charged him with DUI after a head-on crash late Friday evening.

Friday night just before 11pm, officers were called to the area of East Main Road and Sea Meadow Drive for a report of head-on crash between two vehicles.

Investigators found that a red Ford Explorer, driven by Celio da Silva Aleixo, 39, of Portsmouth, was traveling northbound on East Main Road when he crossed the double-yellow line and struck a Toyota pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the pick-up truck, who is not being identified, suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital

Portsmouth Police said Aleixo showed noticeable alcohol impairment on the scene and was arrested and charged with DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

He was arraigned Saturday morning at Portsmouth Police Headquarters and was released on $5,000 surety bail. He is expected back in court next week.

The crash remains under investigation by the Portsmouth Police Detective Division and the Portsmouth Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

