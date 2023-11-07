Senator Reed and SBA Host Roundtable Discussion With Veteran-owned Small Businesses in East Providence

On Friday, U.S. Senator Jack Reed joined the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) at Crook Point Brewing Company in East Providence to host a roundtable discussion with local veteran-owned small businesses. Gathering at the newly remodeled, veteran-owned small business, the attendees were able to have an open dialogue about challenges they have faced and successes they have had over the past several years.

The conversation centered around several topics, including the efficiency of TAP (Transition Assistance Program), perspective on the Boots to Business program and ETP (Entrepreneurial Training Program), and other possibilities that could help veteran small business owners in the future. Senator Reed, SBA Regional Administrator Marlene Cintron, and District Director Mark S. Hayward all thanked the business owners for their service to the country, and praised them for their steadfastness, resiliency, and ability to adapt quickly in the ever-changing business landscape.

“Our veterans have developed and honed in-demand skills, expertise, and resilience through their time in the military that can be extremely helpful in building a thriving business venture. I am proud to team up with the SBA to support veterans with critical tools and resources that help them launch and sustain their businesses,” said Senator Reed, who served in the U.S. Army after graduating from West Point.

“National Veterans Small Business Week gives the SBA an opportunity to shine a light on the excellence of the veterans small business community here in Rhode Island,” said SBA District Director Mark S. Hayward. “It’s important to give back to the community and ensure we do whatever we can to fulfill the SBA’s mission of serving those who serve us.”

The roundtable came just 8 days before Veterans Day and marked the culmination of a week of veteran-focused events that were held around the country in celebration of the tenth annual National Veterans Small Business Week.

