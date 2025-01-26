Portsmouth Police Arrest 24-Year-Old Woman for DUI with Toddler in Vehicle

A 24-year-old Fall River woman was arrested Friday night in Portsmouth for DUI after allegedly speeding while under the influence — with a 2-year-old child in the back seat.

Dara Dupre was pulled over around 7:30 p.m. on East Main Road near a Walgreens after police clocked her white Volkswagen Tiguan traveling at a high rate of speed, the Portsmouth Police Department said.

When officers approached the SUV, they claimed Dupre reeked of alcohol and showed multiple signs of impairment. After allegedly failing a field sobriety test, Dupre was brought to the police station, where authorities say she failed a breathalyzer test as well.

The 2-year-old child was found safely strapped into a car seat in the back of the vehicle, police noted.

Dupre now faces charges of driving under the influence, first offense, and DUI with a child under 13 as a passenger. She was also cited for speeding.

She is expected to appear for a formal arraignment in Newport’s 2nd Division District Court on Jan. 30.

