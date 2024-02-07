Prepare for Delays: Lane Restrictions Announced for Mount Hope Bridge

Rhode Island commuters should brace themselves for potential delays on the Mount Hope Bridge this spring as the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) revealed upcoming lane restrictions.

The RITBA shared details today regarding the planned lane restrictions, attributing them to cable air flow testing integral to the Mount Hope Dehumidification project. The testing is set to kick off on March 11, marking the initiation of the project’s first phase. During this period, traffic on the bridge will be limited to a single lane from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday through Thursday, and from 9 am to 1 pm on Fridays. The initial phase is expected to conclude by May 17.

Executive Director of RITBA, Lori Caron Silveira, emphasized the critical nature of the project, stating, “This is a vital initiative that will significantly prolong the lifespan of this historic bridge by 50 to 75 years. We acknowledge the challenges associated with bridge maintenance and have meticulously considered measures to mitigate the impact of this much-needed project. These restrictions have been strategically timed before the summer months, outside of rush hour, and at predictable times. We anticipate that the advanced notice will assist commuters in planning for longer trips across the bridge.”

