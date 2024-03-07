Newport Mental Health Celebrates Success, Salutes Employees, at Annual Meeting

In a poignant moment at Newport Mental Health’s Annual Meeting, Carol Dowling, a client of the organization, expressed gratitude, stating, “The only reason I’m standing here today is because of Newport Mental Health.” Dowling, along with Danielle Budaj and Adrian Moreira, received the prestigious Personal Recovery Award during the event held at the Wyndham Newport Hotel. The gathering included community leaders, donors, state officials, and fellow community members.

Richard Charest, Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) for the State of Rhode Island, delivered a compelling keynote address emphasizing the critical role of partnerships with organizations like Newport Mental Health. He highlighted their significance in fulfilling EOHHS’ mission to ensure high-quality, effective services that promote health, safety, and independence for all Rhode Islanders. In recognition of his efforts in advancing the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic initiative, Newport Mental Health President & CEO, Dayna Gladstein, awarded Secretary Charest the Outstanding Community Service Award.

The event also celebrated outstanding employees with the presentation of Outstanding Service Recognition Awards to Jo-Ann Gershkoff (Staff Accountant), Kayla Barrett (Case Manager), Christopher Sbardella (Evening Mobile Crisis Clinician), and Jamie Lehane (immediate past President & CEO). The J. Clement Cicilline Award, the organization’s highest honor, was bestowed upon Elizabeth Clark (Registered Nurse) and Madisson Catanzaro (Substance Use Services Director at Newport Mental Health).

During the earlier Board of Directors Meeting, Nicki Colosi Trilling was elected as Chair of the Board for 2024, succeeding outgoing chair Joyce A. Kirby, Esq., who received a special resolution from the Board for her 10 years of dedicated service to Newport Mental Health.

Danielle Budaj, also recognized with a Personal Recovery Award, expressed her gratitude to case managers, clinicians, and peers, stating, “I just want everybody to know and always remember, especially the clinicians and professionals here in this room, working with people just like me, that recovery is possible, and we can get better. Thank you, Newport Mental Health.”

Newport Mental Health, a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit and a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, provides mental health and substance use treatment to residents of Newport County, irrespective of their ability to pay. Immediate access to care is available by calling 401-846-1213. For more information, please visit newportmentalhealth.org.

