Rhode Island man arrested in murder of elderly Vermont woman

Vermont law enforcement authorities announced a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the February 20 killing of Claudia M. Voight, 73, at her residence in Windham. On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, Shawn Conlon, 44, of Rhode Island, was apprehended at a hotel in Groton, Connecticut, culminating a comprehensive effort led by the U.S. Marshals Service with support from the Rhode Island State Police and the Groton Police Department.

The Vermont State Police, who have been at the forefront of the investigation, recently obtained a warrant for Conlon’s arrest on the charge of second-degree murder. The inquiry revealed that Conlon, who had been renting a room in Ms. Voight’s home, had ceased rent payments in late 2022 but continued to reside in the house until the fatal attack occurred.

Following the issuance of the arrest warrant, investigators collaborated with the U.S. Marshals Service to track down Conlon, initially believed to be in Rhode Island. However, he was ultimately located in Groton, Connecticut. Conlon now faces charges in Connecticut as a fugitive from justice, with an initial court appearance resulting in bail set at $1 million. Waiving extradition, Conlon is expected to be transferred back to Vermont to face the second-degree murder charge, which carries an order for imprisonment without bail.

The Vermont State Police expressed gratitude to the U.S. Marshals Service, Groton Police Department, and Rhode Island State Police Major Crimes Unit for their instrumental assistance throughout the investigation.

As of now, no additional information has been disclosed. The affidavit of probable cause is slated to be filed with the court, becoming public following Conlon’s arraignment. Updates on the case and details regarding Conlon’s initial court appearance on the murder charge will be provided by the Vermont State Police as they are finalized.

