House Of The Week: Private Portsmouth Waterfront Estate Offered For $7.9 Million

272 Carnegie Harbor Drive, Portsmouth – $7,900,000 – 6 bed – 7.5+ bath – 8,088sqft – 1.37acre lot offered by Lila Delman Compass Real Estate.

A rare waterfront legacy estate offering panoramic waterfront western views of Narragansett Bay, boasting over 10,000 sq.ft of living area by Cardello Architects.

This quality custom built shingle-style home opens to the great room showcasing the stone patio & infinity pool to the bay. Oak millwork and walnut hardwoods set the stage for the open chef’s kitchen, dining & living room with custom wood island & drop down swivel 65 TV.

First floor primary bedroom has waterfront views, gas fireplace, 2 walk-in closets and a honey onyx spa bathroom with dual shower settings.

The second level has 3 bedrooms, all full bathrooms, one with a separate guest suite, wet bar & private sitting room. The fitness room has a private water front balcony & full bath.

The 3rd floor has 2 offices with stunning views and built-ins with porthole lined passage.

The lower level has a walk out patio, incorporates a game room, custom bar, 8-person screening room & luxury seating, wine cellar, & cedar closet.

Includes Smart Home connectivity, 9 temperature zones and elevator to 3 levels 2.5 garage bays in a gated enclave that offers privacy and exclusivity. A golf car ride to the Aquidneck Club’s links golf course, marina, equestrian & tennis facilities. A private pathway to your waterfront shoal beach completes the dream. Simplify, as furnishings negotiable.

1 hr to Boston, 15 mins to Newport.

