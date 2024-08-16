Production Yachts Take Center Stage at 2024 ORC World Championship

For decades, the pinnacle of grand-prix yacht racing has been synonymous with deep pockets. From the CCA rule to IOR to IMS, success on the international stage often came down to who could afford the fastest, most advanced boats. Even today, custom designs dominate the ORC 0 fleet at the 2024 ORC World Championship, hosted by the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court in Newport, Rhode Island, from September 27 to October 5. But in Classes B and C, where boats measure under 40 feet, the playing field has leveled out, with all entries being production-built.

“In this corner of the sport, series-built boats rule the roost, especially in Classes B and C at ORC championships,” says Matt Gallagher, the event chair for the 2024 championship and a member of the ORC Congress. “Thanks to the ongoing refinement of the ORC rating system, the days of needing a customized yacht to win in these classes are long gone. It’s the well-prepared, well-sailed teams, without any special design tricks, that consistently find themselves on the podium.”

Since its inception in 1969, the Offshore Racing Congress (ORC) has been at the forefront of creating a fair and transparent rating system, catering to a diverse array of boats, from nimble sportboats to imposing superyachts. ORC’s commitment to fair competition has seen its World Championships, organized annually since 1999, grow in prestige, drawing over 100 entries from around the globe. This year’s event in Newport promises to be the culmination of the “Road to the 2024 ORC World Championship,” a series of four regattas held in Newport from June through October.

Among the boats vying for the ORC C title are two prime examples of different paths to the top: Brad Gibbs’ JPK 1030 Rumble and Cory and Mark Sertl’s Farr 30 Das Blau Max.

Brad Gibbs, a former All-American sailor from Brown University, rediscovered his passion for sailing after returning to Providence following nearly two decades abroad. Gibbs’ journey back to competitive sailing began with restoring a 40-foot cruiser/racer and then chartering a Sunfast 3300 for the 2023 Marion Bermuda Race. His latest venture, Rumble, a 34-foot JPK 1030, came about almost serendipitously.

“I was teaching in Madrid when I came across a JPK 1030 for sale in Mallorca,” says Gibbs. “I loved it, and everything fell into place when I managed to get the boat shipped to Newport with the 52 Super Series fleet.”

Gibbs has spent the summer racing Rumble in a variety of events, including the New York Yacht Club’s Annual Regatta and the upcoming Ida Lewis Distance Race. The ORC World Championship represents a significant step up in competition.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity,” says Gibbs. “I love the format, and I think Rumble will shine in the offshore races. We might struggle around the buoys, but in the right conditions, this boat has serious potential.”

The Sertls’ journey with Das Blau Max began in the summer of 2020, amidst the COVID pandemic. Over the past few years, they’ve gradually transformed the former one-design Farr 30 into a competitive ORC racer, making a few key modifications along the way.

“The boat is incredibly easy to sail,” says Mark Sertl. “During last weekend’s Safe Harbor Race Weekend, we hit 21.2 knots downwind with the kite up—it’s a blast. The boat might be from 1995, but it still sails beautifully.”

The ORC World Championship will allow the Sertls to combine their love of buoy racing with offshore sailing, a passion they’ve indulged in events like the Mackinaw races and the Newport Bermuda Race.

“To do well, we need to get a good handle on the currents for the distance races,” says Sertl. “We’ve spent a lot of time in this boat, and our crew is experienced. Everyone on our team can do everything, and we’ve got six solid helmspeople. We’re ready for the challenge.”

The 2024 ORC World Championship kicks off on Monday, September 30, with a 36-hour distance race. Buoy racing will follow on Wednesday, October 2, and continue through Saturday, October 5, with a coastal race scheduled for Friday, October 4.

