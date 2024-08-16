Rhode Island Reports First Human Case of West Nile Virus for 2024

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) have confirmed the state’s first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) for 2024. The patient, a Providence County resident in their 60s, tested positive for the virus.

Recent mosquito samples analyzed by the Rhode Island State Health Laboratories (RISHL) have also detected two additional cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and two more instances of WNV. The positive samples for EEE were collected in South Kingstown and Westerly, while those for WNV came from Westerly and Central Falls. These findings were part of a larger batch of 141 samples gathered from 28 traps statewide by DEM on August 1 and 5. All other samples tested negative for EEE, WNV, or Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV).

The elevated presence of EEE virus in Washington County underscores a significant risk in the region, prompting DEM and RIDOH to urge residents to remain vigilant against mosquito bites.

This season has already seen 15 EEE virus cases and three WNV cases in Rhode Island. Comparatively, Connecticut has reported 24 EEE cases and 172 WNV cases, while Massachusetts has recorded 205 WNV cases, 40 EEE cases, one animal case of EEE, and two human cases of WNV. Notably, WNV has been detected in several Massachusetts towns near the Rhode Island border.

WNV remains the leading cause of mosquito-borne diseases in the continental United States, more prevalent than EEE. The virus typically circulates during the summer and fall mosquito seasons. Although most infected individuals experience mild symptoms or none at all, approximately 20% develop a fever and other symptoms, and about 1 in 150 may suffer severe, potentially fatal illness. There are currently no vaccines or specific treatments for WNV. For more information, visit www.health.ri.gov/wnv.

Conversely, EEE virus, while extremely rare, is much more severe, with a mortality rate of around 30%. Survivors often face long-term neurological issues. The risk of EEE varies year to year, and ongoing monitoring will help DEM and RIDOH assess the current risk level. Additional information on EEE virus and preventive measures can be found at www.health.ri.gov/eee.

Mosquitoes are key vectors for both WNV and EEE virus, transmitting these diseases between birds and mammals. Effective mosquito control, including larvicide distribution, is crucial. In April, Westerly conducted an aerial larvicide application across 500 acres of Chapman Swamp as part of a state action plan.

To mitigate mosquito breeding, residents should eliminate standing water around their homes, particularly in containers like buckets and pools. The Asian Tiger Mosquito, prevalent in Rhode Island urban areas, is a daytime biter that breeds in artificial containers.

For protection against mosquito bites, residents should:

Install screens on windows and doors.

Reschedule outdoor activities during peak mosquito times, such as dawn and dusk.

Wear long sleeves and pants and use EPA-approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. For infants under two months, DEET-based repellents are not recommended.

Cover playpens and baby carriages with mosquito netting.

