Providence Journal announces passing of retired columnist Bill Reynolds

The Providence Journal announced Thursday that longtime sports columnist Bill Reynolds has passed away at age 78.

The Providence Journal noted that, prior to joining the newspaper, Reynolds was a basketball star at Barrington High School and Brown University in the 1960s.

Reynolds was first hired by the Journal in 1981 and he officially retired from the paper in 2021.

Reynolds was best known for his long-running Saturday column – For What It’s Worth – which was must-reading for Journal subscribers.

Reynolds authored several books — “Hope: A School, A Team, A Dream,” “Fall River Dreams,” “Basketball Junkie” and “Born to Coach” which he co-wrote with Rick Pitino.

Rest in peace to an icon.

