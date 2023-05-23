Public Invited to Newport Police Chief Candidate Forum

Newport residents are being invited to a special public forum to hear from the two finalists in the City’s ongoing Police Chief search.

The forum, which is slated to be held on Thursday, June 1st at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, is intended to provide residents an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates on topics including community policing, quality of life concerns, and their overall vision for the Department.

Following an initial application period, four candidates were chosen to participate in interviews as part of the initial selection process.

Acting Police Chief Ryan Duffy and Lt. Michael Naylor were ultimately named finalists for the position, which the City is hoping to fill by the start of the summer season.

Keith W. Stokes, the Executive Director of the 1696 Heritage Group and a longtime civic leader, will moderate the forum.

In addition to directly hearing from the two finalists, City staff will also provide an overview of an online community survey which asked participants about what they’d like to see in Newport’s next Police Chief.

The forum is open to the public and all are invited to attend. For those unable to make it in-person, the proceedings will also be available for live and on-demand viewing on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/TV.

