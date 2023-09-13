Puddingstone Music & Arts Series Announced

German pianist and Newport resident, Clemens Teufel, has announced the creation of a year round arts-inspired music series named PUDDINGSTONE MUSIC SERIES. The series will combine performing and non-performing arts in an approachable 19th century-style salon. Teufel sees a vision of Newport similar to that of Prague – a center of culture with music and art only a stone’s throw away at every turn and accessible to the widest audience possible.

Like the local fused rock for which it is named (Hanging rock!), the series will work to combine classical and other musical repertoire with complementing non-performing art to enhance the listener’s experience, excite the imagination and reduce barriers to entry for those interested in experiencing the power of classical and other music for the first time. Uniquely conceived to provide immersive and interactive performances for audiences of this particular moment, Puddingstone Music Series aspires to present music in ways both intimate and universal and to provide fresh context for reflection and enjoyment.

Born in Germany, Teufel studied at the University of Music “Franz Liszt” in Weimar, Germany under Professor Peter Waas and he completed his graduate studies as a student of Professor Lev Natochenny at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Frankfurt, Germany. Teufel has performed across the globe at venues including Lincoln Center, Newport Music Festival, Rockport Music, Longy’s School of Music Pickman concert hall, Cité des arts in Paris, Summit Music Festival New York, and the Beijing Conservatory besides many others.

Teufel is grateful to work with co-founder and volunteer Kevin O’Leary, who will oversee all marketing and strategic partnerships for the series. O’Leary is the co-founder of three successful music festivals including Terrastock Festival (Providence, RI 1997), Vermont Mozart Festival (Burlington, VT 2014-2018) and Mystic Folkways (Mystic, CT 2022 to present).

Puddingstone’s first two concerts will be:

Thursday, October 5 at 6:30pm “Jazz Meets Classics” at Greenvale Vineyards. “Ears of Steel” John Lindsay on the sax and award-winning Rubin brother, Colescott Rubin, on the bass will perform both classical pieces and Jazz-arrangements of evergreens such as Bach’s Inventions, Strauss’ Blue Danube and Brahms’ Hungarian Dances as well as free-style and counterpoint improv. Festival Founder, Clemens Teufel, will chime in on the piano and present some intimate solo and improv pieces. Award winning painter, Alastair Dacey, will present recent works and converse about the difference of creating art based on structure vs improvisation. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Saturday, October 7 at 6:30pm “Music By the Ocean, Art of Light” at IYRS. Music related to water, including Chopin’s Raindrop Prelude, arranged for string quartet, the New England debut of Phillip Glass’ King Lear (CS4) String Quartet and more. Alison Gibbons Watt will present her large scale paintings and introduce us to her visual world. Wine and small bites will be served.

Information and advance tickets available on the Puddingstone website: www.PuddingstoneFestival.com

