Reed & Whitehouse Urge Humanitarian Aid to Address Emergency Needs of Palestinians in Gaza

U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse commended President Joe Biden on Wednesday for pledging $100 million in U.S. humanitarian aid to Palestinians amid the Gaza conflict.

Earlier today, Reed and Whitehouse joined with 32 of their Senate colleagues in urging the Biden Administration to lead the international community in contributing to the United Nations’ emergency appeal of $294 million to address the immediate humanitarian needs in the West Bank and Gaza. The United Nations said it plans to partner with 77 aid organizations to distribute humanitarian aid among those in need in Gaza and the West Bank.

“As a result of the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza prompted by Hamas’ horrific terror attacks, more than 1.2 million people are in urgent need of lifesaving humanitarian assistance. More than one million people have fled the violence, stretching the already strained ability of the United Nations and humanitarian partners on the ground to provide the food, medical treatment, and shelter they need to survive,” the 34 U.S. Senators wrote.

The Senators continued: “We support Israel’s right to defend its people against the brutal attacks carried out by Hamas. Hamas knew that the Israeli government would have to respond to the unconscionable murder and hostage-taking of its citizens and thus bears the blame for initiating this conflict. We also know there are many innocent Palestinians in Gaza who do not support Hamas and urgently need help as they seek to flee the fighting.”

The Senators highlighted the dire situation facing innocent civilians in Gaza: “More than one million people in Gaza have fled their homes in search of safety, with nearly half of those taking shelter in UN facilities. The United Nations estimates that Gaza will run out of food and water within days. Healthcare facilities are overwhelmed, running desperately short on supplies and impacted by the lack of electricity. The humanitarian needs on the ground have dramatically increased over the past week, and conditions will likely continue to deteriorate in the days and weeks ahead.”

“We therefore urge you to join the international community in answering the call from the United Nations by contributing toward this lifesaving $294 million appeal, and ask that you work with the UN and its partners to ensure that the assistance reaches the intended recipients without diversion or delay,” the Senators concluded.



Full text of the letter follows:

October 18, 2023

The Honorable Antony Blinken

United States Secretary of State

The State Department

2201 C Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20520

Dear Secretary Blinken,

As a result of the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza prompted by Hamas’ horrific terror attacks, more than 1.2 million people are in urgent need of lifesaving humanitarian assistance. More than one million people have fled the violence, stretching the already strained ability of the United Nations and humanitarian partners on the ground to provide the food, medical treatment, and shelter they need to survive. In this context, the UN has released an emergency appeal for $294 million to address these humanitarian needs, help protect displaced people and save countless lives. We urge you to uphold our country’s proud tradition of leading the international community in providing lifesaving relief by contributing funding for international humanitarian assistance toward this UN appeal.

We support Israel’s right to defend its people against the brutal attacks carried out by Hamas. Hamas knew that the Israeli government would have to respond to the unconscionable murder and hostage-taking of its citizens and thus bears the blame for initiating this conflict. We also know there are many innocent Palestinians in Gaza who do not support Hamas and urgently need help as they seek to flee the fighting. More than one million people in Gaza have fled their homes in search of safety, with nearly half of those taking shelter in UN facilities. The United Nations estimates that Gaza will run out of food and water within days. Healthcare facilities are overwhelmed, running desperately short on supplies and impacted by the lack of electricity. The humanitarian needs on the ground have dramatically increased over the past week, and conditions will likely continue to deteriorate in the days and weeks ahead.

Displaced people around the world depend on lifesaving humanitarian assistance from the UN and its partners to feed their families, receive medical treatment, and secure shelter. The United States should continue its steadfast support for Israel while also doing our part to help the UN assist innocent civilians as they flee the violence. We therefore urge you to join the international community in answering the call from the United Nations by contributing toward this lifesaving $294 million appeal, and ask that you work with the UN and its partners to ensure that the assistance reaches the intended recipients without diversion or delay.

Sincerely,

In addition to Reed and Whitehouse, the letter was signed by U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-CT), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Tom Carper (D-DE), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Tina Smith (D-MN), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Peter Welch (D-VT), Bob Casey (D-PA), Patty Murray (D-WA), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Gary Peters (D-MI), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Mark Warner (D-VA), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Alex Padilla (D-CA), and Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

