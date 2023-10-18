Classic Jamestown Grand Summer Cottage hits the market for $4,500,000

95 Walcott Avenue, Jamestown | 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 5,888 sq ft | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $4,500,000

“Anoatock” – This Classic Grand Summer cottage was originally designed in 1889 by C.L.Bevins for John P. Green, the vice president of the Pennsylvania Railroad, and the nearby Cottrell Pier, with beach association, was originally built to accommodate Mr.Green’s yacht.

This home has been carefully renovated and expanded over the past 25 years, maintaining the traditional details and integrating modern day conveniences. The 1st floor of the offers a welcoming entry foyer, spacious living room, formal dining, office, powder room, and expansive kitchen with breakfast nook. A screened and covered porch area enjoys cool summer breezes.

The 2nd level provides for a guest bedroom with fireplace, a hall bathroom, private primary bedroom suite with sitting area, walk in dressing room, and a back staircase to a newly added study/studio ideal for home office or artist.

The 3rd floor has 2 additional guest bedrooms and an additional hall bath. The updated mechanical systems include oil-fired boiler, baseboard HW heating, sprinklers, and hydro-air with AC for studio above the 2-car garage.

A detached 1-car garage has a bonus room with full bath, and wet bar ideal for guest quarters, art studio or media room. The blue stone patio off the kitchen area offers wonderful entertaining space with large masonry fireplace.

This property is close to the Village where you can enjoy wonderful dining, shops, marina, and ferry service to Newport. Jamestown is the “Jewel of Narragansett Bay” an island oasis.

