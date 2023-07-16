Residential Properties’ Geddes/Dupuis Closes $1.1M Sale of Westport New Construction

Residential Properties Ltd. announced the sale of 0 Granite Post Road Unit Lot #117 with a custom home in Westport, MA for $1.1 million. RPL Sales Associates Simone Dupuis and Janice Geddes of the Geddes/Dupuis Team proudly represented the buyer in this transaction.

This soon-to-be-built house is a project by Bristol Pacific Homes construction, a local builder with over 30 years of experience. According to initial floor plans and renderings, a first-floor living space with ample natural light will offer a modern, open layout. Professionally landscaped, the property’s backyard and walkout lower level will provide superb possibilities for outdoor living. This is one of the last lots available in this prime neighborhood in Westport equally close to the coastline and the RI/MA border.

Sales Associates Janice Geddes and Simone Dupuis offer clients their decades of local expertise and sales experience. Both licensed in RI and MA, they are a powerful pairing of real estate professionals recently recognized for earning Platinum Team Sales of $10 Million Plus in 2022 and 2023, as well as a Distinction award in sales volume for the Northern RI Board of Realtors®. Simone’s #1 priority is customer service, which she achieves through positive energy, honesty, and focused attention. Janice’s 30 years of experience specializing in relocation and new construction has made her a consistent Multimillion-Dollar Award Winner since 1997. To find out more about the Geddes/Dupuis Team or to view their listings, please visit GeddesDupuisTeam. residentialproperties.com .

