Rhode Island DEM Awards $800,000 to Newport and Middletown for Stormwater and Flood Mitigation Projects

The Rhode Island DEM has awarded substantial grants to the cities of Newport and Middletown as part of a $3,176,918 funding initiative aimed at enhancing stormwater management and mitigating flooding across the state. The grants are financed by the Narragansett Bay and Watersheds Restoration Fund (BWRF), which received $3 million from the voter-approved 2022 Green Bond, supplemented by funds from previous BWRF bonds.

Newport Projects

City of Newport – CSO Disconnections ($400,000): The City of Newport will use this grant to disconnect stormwater connections from the existing combined sewer-stormwater overflow (CSO) system, reducing flows into Newport Harbor. The project involves rerouting runoff to a new separate stormwater system along Bellevue Avenue, which will treat the water through green infrastructure and infiltration techniques, improving water quality and reducing the risk of flooding.

Middletown Projects

Town of Middletown – Green End Stormwater and Flooding Improvements ($400,000): This project will address long-standing flooding issues in Middletown by installing new stormwater Best Management Practices (BMPs) to intercept and treat runoff from Miantonomi Avenue before it reaches North Easton Pond. The project will also replace an undersized culvert at Green End Avenue, which has been a major cause of localized flooding for decades. North Easton Pond is a crucial component of the Newport Drinking Water Supply System.

Town of Middletown – Berkeley Avenue Culvert ($400,000): Another significant project in Middletown involves replacing an outdated culvert on Berkeley Avenue with a new, larger one to improve watercourse continuity and aquatic habitat. This upgrade will help manage peak water flows, enhance the resilience of inland habitats, and protect community infrastructure from flooding.

These grants will support vital infrastructure improvements in Newport and Middletown, helping to protect local water quality and reduce flooding risks.

