Massachusetts Man Arrested in Portsmouth for Soliciting Minor, Caught with Weapons and Drugs

The Portsmouth Police Detective Division arrested John Magee, a 28-year-old man from Wareham, Massachusetts, on serious charges related to the solicitation of a minor for sexual activity on Thursday. According to authorities, Magee, who resides at 12 Summer Street in Wareham, was found to have traveled to Portsmouth with the intent to engage in sexual activity with a juvenile female and provide her with marijuana.

Police were tipped off to Magee’s intentions and quickly launched an investigation. Detectives located Magee in his vehicle near Portsmouth Plaza at 3001 East Main Road, where they conducted a traffic stop and arrested him. A search of Magee’s vehicle revealed a disturbing array of items, including multiple knives, marijuana, narcotics paraphernalia, and other pieces of evidence that authorities say point to his illicit intentions.

Magee was brought before the 2nd Division District Court, where he faced several charges, including Indecent Solicitation of a Minor, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Possession of Weapons Other Than Firearms. Despite the gravity of the charges, Magee was released on $5,000 personal recognizance.

The case remains under investigation as Portsmouth Police continue to gather evidence and encourage anyone with additional information to come forward.

