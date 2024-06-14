Rhode Island DEM Closes Fort Wetherill Bulkhead Until Further Notice for Safety Concerns

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has announced the temporary closure of the bulkhead behind the DEM’s Division of Marine Fisheries at Fort Wetherill State Park. Effective Friday, June 14, this closure applies to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic and will remain in effect until further notice.

The decision to close this popular fishing and viewing spot along Narragansett Bay was made due to concerns over public safety. The bulkhead’s supports have significantly degraded, and potential sinkholes have emerged, a consequence of historic infrastructure combined with damage from recent storm events.

“This closure to protect public safety is another example of challenges that Rhode Island’s coastal communities are increasingly contending with due to the impacts of climate change,” stated DEM Director Terry Gray. “While enhancing outdoor recreational opportunities and ensuring shoreline and fishing access across Rhode Island remain priorities for DEM, public safety concerns necessitated this restriction. We are working to quickly and safely restore access to this great fishing and sightseeing spot.”

Fort Wetherill State Park, located on 100-foot-high granite cliffs across the water from Fort Adams State Park, is a historical site that once served as a coastal defense battery and training camp, with structures dating back to before World War II. The park, which spans 61.5 acres, was acquired by the State of Rhode Island from the United States in 1972. The DEM’s Division of Marine Fisheries has been based at this location since the early 2000s, and the bulkhead currently serves as a berthing site for the Division’s research vessels.

Despite the closure, parts of the area will remain accessible for authorized vehicles and personnel to continue DEM’s scientific research activities. Public parking will still be available at other locations within the park, including the upper lot near the Division.

