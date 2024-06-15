Newport County YMCA Evacuated After Steam System Malfunction; One Injured

Saturday morning at approximately 8:50 a.m., emergency responders from the Middletown Fire and Police Departments rushed to the Newport County YMCA at 792 Valley Road following reports of a possible explosion.

Upon arrival, authorities quickly evacuated the building. The Middletown Fire Department later confirmed that the incident was caused by a malfunction in the steam system of one of the saunas. The excessive steam released when the sauna room door was opened triggered the building’s sprinkler system.

A 58-year-old woman from Barrington sustained a minor, non-life-threatening injury due to the incident. As a precaution, the YMCA will remain closed for the rest of the day.

