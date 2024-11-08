Obituary: Harold Eugene Massey Jr. (1961-2024)

Harold Eugene Massey Jr. was called home to heaven on Wednesday October 23, 2024. Harold was born on Wednesday October 11, 1961 to the late Audrey Elaine Massey of Newport Rhode Island; and presently to Harold Massey Sr. and Brenda P. Massey of Suffolk, Virginia.

He is one of nine children. As a child he was mischievous and fearless; even to the very end. Growing up he attended Newport public schools, where he excelled in track & field. In addition, Harold studied at Salve Regina University. At the age of 18, Harold enlisted in the United States Army as a Supply Specialist, where he subsequently was stationed in Frankfurt Germany.

After his discharge from the Army, Harold returned to Newport. After a fairly short stay in Newport, he moved to Boston. In 1985, he received Jesus Christ as his personal Savoir and was baptized as a public confession of his faith. Over the years, he held many occupations; ranging from Warehouse Specialist for the Gillette Company in the early 80s, Head Maintenance for the Lighting Store Company, an Irrigation Technician, and finally a Home Improvement Contractor in Maine, where he lived from 2011 until his untimely passing. Harold exemplified the phrase “Jack of all trades”; he even mastered some. After relocating to Augusta, Maine he became the Gardner of the Togus Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center, where he was featured on the front page of the Kennebec Journal for his masterful planting, pruning, and harvesting of fresh produce for veterans. This was his therapy, peace of mind and gave him purpose in life that did not exist prior.

Harold’s beloved hobbies and how he spent his free time included fishing, gardening, painting. Harold had such a love for cars; in particular Lincoln Continentals. He owned 4 of them.

On many days after he retired, you could find him at one of his many fishing spots from sun up to sun down. He never took a fish home, he always felt compelled to throw it back for another day.

Harold leaves behind to cherish many good memories his life partner, Ms. Holly Luber of Augusta, ME.; son Adrian E. Jones; his daughter Rayel E. M. Fernandez and his five grandchildren. His brothers Lonnie, Kevin, Dwayne, Keith and Travis. His sisters Belinda, Darcene, and Michelle, A host of nieces & nephews, aunts & uncles; cousins and many friends.

Harold embraced life to the fullest as his wish for all of us to do the same!

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 15, 2024, from 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840. Burial will be private.