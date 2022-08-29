Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 13 Cents; State Average Dips Below $4 For First Time Since February

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 13 cents from last week ($4.08), averaging $3.95 per gallon. The state’s average hasn’t been below $4 a gallon since February of this year. Today’s price is 48 cents lower than a month ago ($4.43), and 89 cents higher than August 29, 2021 ($3.06). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 10 cents higher than the national average.

“Gas prices remain relatively high here in the northeast, where inventories are lower than in other parts of the country,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “Prices continue to fall steadily, however, and that’s good news for motorists planning their last summer driving trip over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.”

AAA Northeast’s August 29 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 5 cents lower than last week ($3.90), averaging $3.85 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 40 cents lower than a month ago ($4.25), and 71 cents higher than this day last year ($3.14).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.95 $4.08 $4.43 $3.06 Massachusetts $4.06 $4.16 $4.48 $3.05 Connecticut $3.88 $4.01 $4.35 $3.17

*Prices as of August 29, 2022

