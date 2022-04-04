Rhode Island Gas Prices Down Seven Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 7 cents from last week ($4.20), averaging $4.13 per gallon. Today’s price is 28 cents higher than a month ago ($3.85), and $1.36 higher than April 4, 2021 ($2.77). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 5 cents lower than the national average.

President Biden’s decision to release one million barrels of oil per day for six months (180 million barrels) from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) helped send the global oil price tumbling to near $100 bbl. The release is intended to stem rising energy prices. The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen to $4.18.

“The upward push on oil prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine is meeting stronger downward pressure from the planned SPR oil release and increased COVID fears in China,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “And lower global oil prices are reflected in falling pump prices for consumers in the U.S.”

AAA Northeast’s April 4 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 6 cents lower than last week ($4.24), averaging $4.18a gallon. Today’s national average price is 35 cents higher a month ago ($3.83), and $1.31 higher than this day last year ($2.87).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $4.13 $4.20 $3.85 $2.77 Massachusetts $4.18 $4.24 $3.86 $2.74 Connecticut $4.03 $4.30 $3.97 $2.89

*Prices as of April 4, 2022

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!