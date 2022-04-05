SPRING INTO 2022 AND SIGN UP FOR A DEM OUTDOORS COURSE

Spring has arrived and the Department of Environmental Management’s (DEM) Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) has another season of programs scheduled to connect Rhode Islanders with the outdoors and natural resources. From counting herring during their annual spring migration to watching the sky dance of the American Woodcock, there’s something for everyone.

DFW’s Wildlife Outreach and Volunteer Program staff have planned a spring program schedule with plenty of opportunities to learn about Rhode Island’s fish and wildlife resources or to try out a new outdoor skill. Most of the programs being offered are free of charge and family-friendly.

The programs are as follows:

Wildlife Outreach Programs

Sky Dance Night (Ages: Adults, families with children ages 8+)

Witness one of spring’s most exciting events, the sunset “sky dance” of the American Woodcock (AKA, the timberdoodle)! While waiting for these quirky birds to begin their theatrical performance, you’ll learn about the work being done to conserve this important species. Space is limited and registration is required.

Dates & Locations: Wednesday, April 13, at Great Swamp Wildlife Management Area (Adults),

Tuesday, April 19, at Great Swamp Wildlife Management Area (Families with children ages 8+)

Time: 6:30-8 PM

Registration: https://forms.gle/5yBuXT7PysEazWY97

Cost: Free

Wildlife Solutions: Black Bear Basics (Ages: Adults)

Discover ways to coexist with black bears (with bonus turkey tips!) American Black Bears disappeared from Rhode Island and much of New England, but with populations in surrounding states growing, Rhode Island has seen their return. Bear sightings are becoming more frequent and concerns about encounters are common. If communities can come together and integrate bear-conscious strategies, problems with bears can be avoided before they become fully established in RI. This session addresses what to do when encountering a bear, how to avoid attracting bears to your yard, and reviews the results of the black bear study in partnership with the University of Rhode Island.

Date: Wednesday, April 6

Time: 6:30-8 PM

Location: Virtual

Registration: https://forms.gle/WoAP2a19QQ4wQVKL8

Cost: Free

Volunteer Program

Herring Counts (All ages welcome)

Looking for a relaxing activity this spring? Try your hand at herring counts! Volunteers are needed to help count fish as they move upstream during their annual spring migration. Counts only take 10 minutes and can be done at select DEM fish ladders around the state anytime from the beginning of April until the end of May.

Date: April-May

Register: Please visit our website.

Cost: Free

