Obituary: Gloria Sanfilippo (1934-2024)

April 7, 1934 — April 11, 2024

Gloria A. (Moniz) Sanfilippo was born in Newport, on April 7th, 1934, to Evaristo Moniz and Anna (DeCosta) Moniz.

She worked at the Lincoln Store for 3 years and then went on to work at McGanns restaurant for 6 years. Gloria also worked at Raytheon for 30 years as a cable maker.

She was an active member of Jesus Savior Church and lended her impeccable cooking skills to the Bazaar and Holy Ghost Feast for many years. Gloria also was the host of 4 Domingas for the Holy Ghost Feast and was a member of the Rosary Sodality. Her greatest joys were cooking and taking care of her family.

Gloria is survived by her four children, Stephen Sanfilippo Jr., Joseph Sanfilippo married to Cheryl (Danosky) Sanfilippo, Donald Sanfilippo, and Michele (Sanfilippo) Turner married to Michael Turner. She was a proud grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Gloria was predeceased by her loving husband Stephen Sanfilippo whom she was married to for 69 years, by her brothers, Manuel Moniz, George Moniz, sisters, Laura Pine, and Mary Murdock, and her niece Particia Andrews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shriners Hospital, https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/locations/boston or the Johns Hopkins ARVD program, https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/heart-vascular-institute/cardiology/arvd in Gloria’s memory.

Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 4:00pm-7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 9:30am at Jesus Savior. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave., Middletown.