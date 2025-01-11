Rhode Island General Assembly Kicks Off New Term with Leadership Elections, Legislative Priorities

The Rhode Island General Assembly launched its 2025-2026 term this week with leadership elections, new member inductions, and an ambitious legislative agenda focusing on housing, healthcare, and emerging technologies.

Shekarchi Re-Elected as House Speaker

K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) was re-elected Speaker of the House, outlining a legislative agenda centered on tackling Rhode Island’s affordable housing crisis, addressing homelessness, and resolving a shortage of primary care doctors. He also pledged to confront a projected budget deficit and investigate issues surrounding the failed westbound Washington Bridge.

Ruggerio Returns as Senate President

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) was also re-elected to lead the Senate. Ruggerio highlighted the importance of addressing the state’s fiscal challenges and announced the formation of a Committee on Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies to explore the legal and ethical implications of these advancements.

New Legislators Take Office

The Assembly welcomed six new members to both the Senate and the House:

Senate : Peter Appollonio Jr. (D-Dist. 29), Andrew Dimitri (D-Dist. 25), Todd Patalano (D-Dist. 26), Brian Thompson (D-Dist. 20), Lori Urso (D-Dist. 8), and Lammis Vargas (D-Dist. 28).

: Peter Appollonio Jr. (D-Dist. 29), Andrew Dimitri (D-Dist. 25), Todd Patalano (D-Dist. 26), Brian Thompson (D-Dist. 20), Lori Urso (D-Dist. 8), and Lammis Vargas (D-Dist. 28). House: Jenni A. Furtado (D-Dist. 64), Earl A. Read III (D-Dist. 26), Richard Fascia (R-Dist. 42), Marie Hopkins (R-Dist. 21), Christopher G. Paplauskas (R-Dist. 15), and Paul Santucci (R-Dist. 53).

Senate Committee Leadership Announced

Ruggerio named new chairs for key Senate committees:

Judiciary : Sen. Matthew L. LaMountain (D-Dist. 31)

: Sen. Matthew L. LaMountain (D-Dist. 31) Health and Human Services : Sen. Melissa A. Murray (D-Dist. 24)

: Sen. Melissa A. Murray (D-Dist. 24) Education : Sen. Hanna M. Gallo (D-Dist. 27)

: Sen. Hanna M. Gallo (D-Dist. 27) Environment and Agriculture : Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski (D-Dist. 37)

: Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski (D-Dist. 37) Commerce : Sen. Robert Britto (D-Dist. 18)

: Sen. Robert Britto (D-Dist. 18) Housing and Municipal Government: Sen. Jacob Bissaillon (D-Dist. 1)

Family Leave, Child Care Expansion Celebrated

State leaders gathered at the Federal Hill House Early Learning Center in Providence to celebrate the expansion of Rhode Island’s Temporary Caregivers Insurance program, which now provides seven weeks of paid family leave, and the increased income eligibility for child care assistance, marking the highest eligibility threshold in state history.

Speaker Addresses Interfaith Poverty Vigil

During the Rhode Island Interfaith Coalition’s 17th annual poverty vigil, Speaker Shekarchi emphasized the legislature’s commitment to addressing poverty, stating, “Progress is not enough until all Rhode Islanders have a safe place to live and enough food to eat.”

Call to Declare Homelessness a Public Health Emergency

A bipartisan group of 46 legislators urged Gov. Dan McKee to declare homelessness a public health emergency, stressing the urgency of addressing the issue to protect vulnerable Rhode Islanders, including children and veterans.

