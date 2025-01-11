Rhode Island Begins Notifying Residents Impacted by RIBridges Data Breach

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee announced today that the state has begun mailing letters to individuals affected by a cyberattack on the RIBridges database. The letters, sent on January 10, confirm that personal data belonging to recipients—or individuals in their care—was accessed by cybercriminals.

In an effort to protect those impacted, the state is offering five years of free credit monitoring through Experian. Each letter contains an activation code and instructions for enrolling in the service. Affected individuals must sign up online or via phone by April 30, 2025, to take advantage of the offer.

“We understand the concerns this breach has caused for our residents,” Governor McKee said in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as these letters are delivered.”

The letters, bearing the official State seal in the upper left corner, may take several days to arrive. Individuals with questions can contact the RIBridges Data Breach Hotline at 833-918-6603. The hotline operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

State officials emphasized that Deloitte, the company managing the RIBridges system, is still reviewing the breached files. Additional letters may be sent in the future if more affected individuals are identified.

Residents who have not received a letter and do not have an activation code cannot be enrolled in the free credit monitoring service at this time, officials clarified.

The breach, which exposed sensitive personal data, has sparked widespread concern. State leaders are urging residents to remain vigilant and take steps to monitor their credit and financial accounts.

