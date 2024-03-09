RPL’s Sweeney Completes Sale of $2.35M East Side Colonial

Residential Properties Ltd. announced the sale of 45 Loring Avenue on Providence’s East Side for $2.35 million. RPL Sales Associate Michael J. Sweeney of The Sweeney Advisory Group proudly represented the seller in this transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has participated in seven of the nine highest single-family home sales in Providence so far this year, two of which were listed by The Sweeney Advisory.

With 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, and 6,301 sq. ft. of space, this classic Colonial in the East Side’s Grotto neighborhood perfectly balances understated elegance and grandeur. Built in 1941, it is in convenient proximity to the Blackstone Boulevard Path and several local parks, while also being less than one mile from the shops, boutiques, and cafes of Wayland Square.

Pairing boutique service with large-firm resources and experience, The Sweeney Advisory offers deft market knowledge and unique strategic consultation. Led by Michael J. Sweeney, and with Ali Bazar as Director of Operations and Christina Rosciti as Senior Associate, The Sweeney Advisory represents and transacts on behalf of buyers, sellers, investors, and developers looking for special opportunities. In his first year in real estate, Michael J. Sweeney exceeded $15 million in sales, earning him the Circle of Excellence Gold Award. Michael then spent four consecutive years earning the Circle of Excellence Platinum Plus Award with team sales exceeding $93 million dollars in 2022 alone. Michael ranks as the top 1.5% of Agents Nationwide and has been a 5 Star Professional Real Estate Agent since 2019. Every year since 2018, Michael has been included in the Wall Street Journal/RealTrends list of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. He has also earned the Rhode Island Professional Excellence in Real Estate Award. For more information about Michael, The Sweeney Advisory, and his listings, please visit SweeneyAdvisory.com.

