Rhode Island man to serve nine years in state prison for shooting his brother on I-95

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha today announced that a Central Falls man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve nine years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading guilty to shooting his brother in the leg during an argument on Interstate 95.

At a sentencing hearing on June 6, 2023, Superior Court Justice Kristen E. Rodgers sentenced Jimmy Lopez (age 26) to 15 years, with nine years to serve at the ACI, a six-year suspended (non-parolable) sentence, and 15 years probation.

The defendant entered a plea of guilty to one count of felony assault, one count of use of a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license.

Had the case proceeded to trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that on June 10, 2022, the defendant shot his brother in the leg during a fight on I-95 South.

“Once again, we have the all too familiar scenario of the prevalence of firearms and the propensity to use them carelessly and callously,” said Attorney General Neronha. “If the defendant was willing to resort to senselessly shooting his own brother, one can only imagine the potential for senseless violence that will now be avoided with this defendant behind bars. I thank the Rhode Island State Police for their outstanding work in this case, and in so many others.”

At approximately 12:21 a.m., Rhode Island State Police (RISP) responded to reports of two men fighting with each other on I-95 South prior to the Elmwood Avenue exit. With support from Providence Police, RISP troopers responded to the area and located a man walking on the embankment to the intersection of Niagara Street and Detroit Avenue. The man, later identified as the defendant’s brother, had been shot in his left leg. Rescue personnel subsequently transported the victim to Rhode Island Hospital. Shortly after, around 12:40 a.m., RISP and Providence Police located two .380 caliber shell casings and one .380 caliber live round in the vicinity of the reported location.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search the victim’s iPhone after the victim refused to cooperate with the investigation. The iPhone revealed a series of videos and photos from earlier in the evening that show the victim and the defendant together. Moreover, during their investigation, detectives reviewed tracked locations of the defendant’s cell phone, sourced from carrier records, and were able to place him at the scene of the shooting as well as other locations he was confirmed to have visited that evening.

On July 21, 2022 at 8 a.m. the Rhode Island State Police Violent Fugitive Task Force (VFTF) and Major Crimes Unit (MCU) executed a warrant at the defendant’s home where they took him into custody without incident.

The defendant tossed a red iPhone and a Kel-Tec .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun out of a second-floor window before he was apprehended.

“The diligent work of the Violent Fugitive Task Force and Major Crimes Unit is critical in identifying and apprehending individuals who drive significant crime in our state,” Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell S. Weaver. “Their unwavering commitment to public safety and cooperation with the Office of the Attorney General, this defendant has been successfully removed from our streets. This outcome is a testament to the effectiveness of our law enforcement agencies and their ability to work together towards a common goal. I extend my sincere appreciation to our dedicated Troopers and prosecutors at the Attorney General’s Office for their tireless efforts in bringing this defendant to justice.”

Special Assistant Attorneys General Daniel Hopkins and Meagan Thomson of the Office of the Attorney General and Detective James Hudson of the RISP MCU led the investigation and prosecution of the case.

