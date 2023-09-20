Rhode Island ranks 2nd for most confrontational drivers in the nation

Well here’s some news that shouldn’t surprise anyone, a recent study done by Forbes Advisors has found that Rhode Island ranks 2nd for the most confrontational drivers in the nation.

They found that 96.5% of Rhode Island drivers have been yelled at, insulted, or threatened while driving. 62.5% of us have been cut off on purpose, 63.5% of us have been blocked from changing lanes, and 10.5% of us have been forced off the road!

They report that violent road rage incidents are on the rise nationwide. In 2022, 413 people were injured in road rage shootings, a 135% increase from 2018. In some states, confrontational driving tends to be more common, putting drivers at greater risk when they get behind the wheel.

To determine which states have the most confrontational drivers, Forbes Advisor conducted a survey of 10,000 licensed drivers and compared all 50 states across nine key metrics, and they found that Rhode Island had the 2nd most confrontational drivers in the nation ranked only behind New Mexico.

Here’s what they had to say about Rhode Island:

2. Rhode Island’s score: 98.46 out of 100

Rhode Island drivers tied with drivers from Alabama and Illinois for being most likely to report that another driver has tried to block their car from changing lanes (63.5%).

Rhode Island drivers were also most likely to report that another driver has yelled at them, insulted them, cursed at them or made threats (96.5%), and tied with drivers from Texas for being most likely to experience honks of frustration (79%).

Ocean State drivers were second most likely to report that another driver has exited their vehicle to yell at or fight with them (57%), and tied with Texas drivers for being second most likely to experience rude or offensive gestures while driving (73%).

Additionally, Rhode Island drivers were third most likely to report that another driver has cut them off on purpose (62.5%).





Key Takeaways:

Arizona tops the list of states with the worst road rage, while Delaware is home to the most polite drivers in the nation.

Five of the top 10 states with the most confrontational drivers are in the South, including West Virginia, Virginia, Oklahoma, Alabama and Texas.

Four of the top 10 states with the most polite drivers are in the Pacific and West, including Idaho, Wyoming, Washington and New Mexico.

Drivers reported experiencing road rage most frequently on city streets (29.18%), on freeways or highways (26.59%) and in parking lots (14.9%).





To determine which states have the most confrontational drivers, Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states across the following nine metrics:

Percentage of drivers who report that another driver has forced their car off the road: 16% of score.

Percentage of drivers who report that another driver has exited their vehicle to yell at or fight with them: 16% of score.

Percentage of drivers who report experiencing road rage very frequently from other drivers in their home state: 14% of score.

Percentage of drivers who report that another driver has tried to block their car from changing lanes: 14% of score.

Percentage of drivers who report that another driver has cut them off on purpose: 14% of score.

Percentage of drivers who report that another driver has tailgated their car: 8% of score.

Percentage of drivers who report that another driver has yelled at them, insulted them, cursed at them or made threats: 6% of score.

Percentage of drivers who report that another driver has honked at them in frustration: 6% of score.

Percentage of drivers who report that another driver has made rude or offensive gestures at them: 6% of score.

Data for all metrics comes from a survey of 10,000 licensed U.S. drivers (at least 200 in each state) who are at least 18 years old and own at least one car.

This survey was conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected between July 7 and Aug. 3, 2023. The margin of error is +/- 2.2 points with 95% confidence.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

