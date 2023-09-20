Obituary: Patricia Ann (Dutton) Koles (1961-2023)

Patricia Ann (Dutton) Koles 62 of Newport, Rhode Island passed away at Newport Hospital on September 5, 2023.

Patty was born on June 8, 1961 to Marilyn Dutton and Henry Dutton of Jamestown, Rhode Island.

Patty leaves behind her three children Kelly Matt and Meagan, and her seven grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed.

