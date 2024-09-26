Rhode Island Secures $11.4 Million Federal Grant to Combat Opioid Crisis

In a concerted effort to combat the opioid epidemic and expand access to treatment and recovery services, Rhode Island has been awarded $11.4 million through the federal State Opioid Response (SOR) grant, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with U.S. Representatives Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo, announced today. The grant, administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), aims to reduce opioid overdose deaths and address substance use disorder across the state.

The funding will be used to bolster a range of evidence-based interventions, including expanding access to naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, a life-saving overdose reversal drug. Other initiatives supported by the grant include strengthening recovery programs, improving prevention efforts, and enhancing data collection on treatment outcomes.

“This is a necessary investment in saving lives and building healthier communities,” said Senator Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor-Health and Human Services. “Too many families have been shattered by opioid addiction, and this funding will improve Rhode Island’s coordinated response to combatting the crisis.”

Senator Whitehouse, a key architect of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, noted the urgency of reaching vulnerable populations. “This federal funding ensures that Rhode Islanders can access the services they need, whether through treatment, recovery support, or overdose prevention,” he said. “It is a step forward in ensuring that recovery is attainable for everyone in need.”

The three-year grant will enable Rhode Island to expand its efforts to prevent opioid addiction, reduce overdoses, and connect individuals to treatment. Additionally, it will help build on the state’s existing data-driven approach, including the public dashboard at PreventOverdoseRI.org (PORI), which offers resources for overdose prevention and tracks the effectiveness of programs. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), accidental overdose deaths in the state have declined from 436 in 2022 to 164 so far in 2024.

“Opioid addiction has touched too many lives in Rhode Island,” said Representative Magaziner. “This federal support will help expand treatment and recovery services, making sure that life-saving medication like naloxone is widely available.”

Congressman Gabe Amo emphasized the bipartisan nature of the fight against the opioid crisis. “This is a problem that crosses every corner of our state, and we must continue working together to tackle it head-on. I’m proud to join my colleagues today to secure this vital funding.”

While the opioid epidemic has affected communities nationwide, fentanyl—a potent synthetic opioid—has been particularly deadly in Rhode Island. In 2023, 78 percent of overdose deaths involved fentanyl, according to RIDOH. Despite this, the state has made significant progress. Deaths from accidental overdoses fell by 7.3 percent in 2023, marking the first reduction in four years and outpacing the national decline of 3 percent.

Public health officials credit Rhode Island’s strategic approach to naloxone distribution, including a new centralized online ordering system that streamlines the process of getting the life-saving medication to communities in need. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention praised the state’s coordinated efforts, noting that they contributed to the recent decrease in overdose fatalities.

Since 2018, Rhode Island has received over $63 million in SOR funding to address the opioid crisis, positioning the state as a national leader in overdose prevention and recovery initiatives.

As the opioid crisis continues to evolve, state officials remain committed to ensuring that every Rhode Islander has access to the support they need. The federal funding will allow the state to further its efforts in combating the opioid epidemic and making recovery a reality for more residents.

