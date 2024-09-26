Your Dream Galilee Waterfront Retreat Hits the Market for $2,175,000

11 Beach Row | Narragansett, RI | 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,920 sq ft | offered by Colleen Hagarty of The Dowd Team at Keller Williams Coastal for $2,175,000.

Nestled within a private, gated community, this enchanting waterfront home offers an unparalleled blend of modern amenities and coastal charm. With breathtaking views of the breachway and Galilee, this residence promises a lifestyle defined by tranquility and elegance.

Step inside to discover a freshly updated kitchen, thoughtfully refreshed just five years ago, featuring radiant floor heating—a culinary oasis designed for both functionality and style. The home boasts two well-appointed bedrooms, complemented by two versatile additional rooms, perfect for guests or a home office.

Year-round comfort is assured with central air conditioning and a modern HVAC system, making this abode inviting in every season. The finished lower level presents an excellent entertaining space, alongside generous storage options and a convenient laundry area, with direct access to the beautifully landscaped exterior yard.

The outdoor experience is truly exceptional: descend the stairs to the water’s edge for easy access to water activities or clamming. Enjoy the serene view as the Block Island ferry glides by, immerse yourself in live music from across the Breachway, or watch the Blessing of the Fleet from the expansive wrap-around deck, all from the comfort of your home. An outdoor shower completes this idyllic coastal retreat, ideal for rinsing off after a sun-soaked day at the nearby beach.

With five designated parking spots, convenience is paramount for residents and guests alike.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to claim your own slice of paradise, where coastal living meets modern luxury.

Colleen Hagarty currently resides in Newport, Rhode Island. Prior to relocating to Newport, she spent time living in New Jersey, England, and California. Moving around to different places throughout her life has generated her interest in real estate. Colleen received a Bachelor’s degree from Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. After six years of working in a school setting and teaching preschool/Pre-K, Colleen decided to try a different career path. She has proven herself to be an incredible asset to The Dowd Team as one of the top Buyer’s Specialists. Colleen looks forward to working with you!

