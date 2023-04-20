RI House passes bill to eliminate rental application fees

The House of Representatives today passed legislation (2023-H 6087aa) introduced by Rep. Cherie L. Cruz (D-Dist. 58, Pawtucket) which would eliminate housing rental application fees. The bill is part of House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi’s (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) 14-bill package of legislation to address Rhode Island’s housing crisis.

“Every day Rhode Islanders are increasingly struggling to provide for their families. When combined with the rising costs of housing and the lack of acceptable and safe inventory, rental application fees are an obstacle and burden for our most vulnerable residents in search of housing. We have heard from families who have spent thousands on rental application fees – without being able to secure an apartment. Eliminating these burdensome fees will help our struggling residents and families during their already frustrating pursuit of housing, and a step in the right direction in leveling the playing field in our state,” said Representative Cruz.

If a prospective tenant provides a required official state criminal background check or credit report issued within 90 days of the application for a rental unit, no fee for such official state criminal background check and/or credit report may be charged by the respective landlord, lessor, sub-lessor, real estate broker, property management company or designee. If a prospective tenant does not provide a required official state background check and/or credit report issued within 90 days of the application for a rental unit, then the landlord, lessor, sub-lessor, real estate broker, property management company or designee may charge the prospective tenant a fee representing not more than the actual cost of obtaining the official state background check and/or credit report. Any prospective tenant who is charged a fee under this subsection for a background check or credit report shall be provided with a copy of the background check or credit report.

The bill does not prohibit the landlord, lessor, sub-lessor, real estate broker, property management company or designee from obtaining an independent background check or credit report at the landlord’s own expense.

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

