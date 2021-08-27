Naval Station Newport’s 2021 Salute to Summer Concert & Fireworks is this weekend

Naval Station Newport will be hosting their 2021 Salute to Summer concert and fireworks on Saturday, August 28, with gates opening to the public at 4 p.m. Authorized Department of Defense card holders are able to access the event beginning at 2 p.m.

The free, public event will feature performances by local bands and Navy Band Northeast. There will be activities for children and food vendors on site for the purchase of snacks, meals and beverages. A fireworks display is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Businesses and vendors interested in becoming sponsors or being part of the event can contact Liz Larcom, NAVSTA Newport MWR at 401-841-3855 or visit www.navylifeNPT.com/sponsorship to learn more about opportunities to be part of this year’s “Salute to Summer”.

