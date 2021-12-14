RIP Catherine Mary Mureddu

Catherine Mary Mureddu, 96, of Newport, passed away at home on December 6, 2021. She was the daughter of Mary (Castellano) and Anthony Mureddu.

Catherine was a lifelong Newporter who enjoyed spending her winters in Florida. She was graduate of St. Catherine Academy and the Newport Hospital School of Nursing. As a registered nurse, she spent most of her career working in pediatrics. She worked for the Newport Naval Hospital and Miriam Hospital in Rhode Island. While in Florida, she did private duty nursing and worked at St. Anthony’s Hospital.

Catherine had a remarkable spirit, a phenomenal memory and a wonderful sense of humor. She was kind and generous and extremely thoughtful of others. All who knew her were blessed.

Catherine was preceded in death by her brother Michael Mureddu and his wife Sylvia and her brother Louis Mureddu.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Mureddu, and her nieces and nephews: Michael Mureddu; Patricia Griffy and her husband Bobby; Charles Mureddu and his wife Dawn; John Mureddu; Bryan Mureddu; Robert Mureddu and his wife Carol; Mary Jones; Christopher Mureddu; Peter Mureddu and his wife Kristy; and Catherine Mureddu.

Calling hours will be omitted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:30 am at St. Joseph’s Church, 5 Mann Avenue, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org; Shriners Hospitals for Children 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, www.shrinerschildrens.org; the St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57326, www.stjo.org/flowers.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!