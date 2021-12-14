Jan. 6 committee recommends Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows face contempt of congress charge

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has voted to in favor of a resolution to recommend Contempt of Congress charges against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The House is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to ask the Justice Department to prosecute Meadows.

The former White House chief of staff will be the third person in Trump’s inner circle to get charged for disobeying a congressional subpoena.

If convicted, Meadows faces up to a year in prison.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!