RIP Christopher O. Shea

Surrounded by his loved ones, Christopher O. Shea, 50, of Meadowdale Rd, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the home he built for his family.

Born on March 28, 1971, in Newport, RI, he was a 1989 graduate of Rogers High School.

He then went on to study Building Construction at the New England Institute of Technology.

For more than 17 years, he owned and operated his own business, Christopher Shea Remodeling. For the last 7 years, he was a member of the Carpenters Union, Local #291.

He was a kindhearted soul and loving family man with a great sense of humor. He loved being outdoors, fishing, sailing, skateboarding, and playing the guitar.

He is survived by his mother Jacquelin Breen and father Michael Breen of Middletown, RI; his loving wife of 26 years, Erica (Martin) Shea; four sons: Christopher Jr., Matthew, Andrew, and Jack Shea of Altamont; mother-in-law: Pamela Levanites and brother-in-law Peter Levanites of Colonie, NY; a nephew, nieces, aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins whom he loved very much. He is also predeceased by his father Lawrence X. Shea.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday, February 2, at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Avenue, Colonie.

All are welcome to attend Funeral Services at 11am Saturday, February 5 at Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI.

Memorial donations may be made to Mohawk Humane Society, American Cancer Society, or to St. Jude’s.

If anyone has photos of Chris they’d like to share, please email them to Becky@mermaidmasterpieces.fun

