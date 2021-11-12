Full Wind Restrictions In Effect for Travel on Newport and Jamestown Bridges

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority is implementing full wind restrictions on the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano bridges. Only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor/trailers are permitted to cross these bridges. Note: school buses are not permitted to cross the bridges at this time.

In addition, any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling these bridges. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

Under RITBA protocols, limited wind restrictions may be implemented when sustained wind speeds exceed 60 mph for a continuous period of 15 minutes or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 60 mph over a period of 15 minutes.

