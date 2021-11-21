RIP John Phillip Corriera

John Phillip Corriera, Jr., 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 18, 2021. He was born on March 4, 1953 in Middletown, Rhode Island. John is predeceased by his parents, John Sr. and Mary (Silvia) Corriera. John is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, MaryAnn (Methe) Corriera; daughter Christine Corriera; son Matthew Corriera and partner Andrea Munro and son Zach; sister Ann (Corriera) Burke and nephew Sean Burke.

John graduated from Salve Regina College in Newport, Rhode Island and embarked on a 30 year career as a Special Education Teacher starting at Ladd School, where John and MaryAnn first met, and later at Davies Vocational High School. John was an avid sports enthusiast; as a disciplined athlete, a dedicated coach, and a loyal fan. When John retired from teaching in 2011, he joyously spent as much time as possible on the golf course. John was an all around good guy who loved to have fun, and people had fun when he was around. John was loved and admired by all who knew him, and leaves a legacy of service to our most vulnerable.

A Memorial Service will be held at Jesus Savior Church, 509 Broadway, Newport Rhode Island on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to the Special Olympics of Rhode Island at https://specialolympicsri.org/

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!