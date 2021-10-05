RIP John T. Harrington

John T. Harrington, age 72 of Newport, RI passed away peacefully on September 21, 2021, in Newport Hospital surrounded by loved ones.

John was born to John “Specks” and Doris (Holman) Harrington in Newport on May 7, 1949.

He was a graduate of Rogers High School and attended Roger Williams College for engineering studies.

Later in life he became the sole proprietor of The Protective Club following in the path of his father “Specks” and grandfather – Sam Harrington.

John is survived by his only child Samuel B. Harrington and his son’s mother Kim Anderson. He leaves his two siblings, Jacqueline Harrington Mink of Sandown, NH and Francis Harrington of Newport, RI, and three living nieces, Lynne Nickles, Tracey Harrington Becker, and Denise Harrington Mancieri.

Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.

