US Mint Announces New $1 Rhode Island Coin

The United States Mint on Monday officially announced the designs for the 2022 American Innovation $1 Coin Program. This multi-year series that started in 2018 honors innovation and innovators by issuing $1 coins for each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories. The Mint works with the Governor’s offices of each state, along with subject matter experts, to determine design concepts emblematic of innovation significant and meaningful to their jurisdiction and/or its role in the nation. Once the Secretary of the Treasury approves the design concepts, the designs are developed and reviewed. The Secretary of the Treasury selects the final design for each coin.

“From the birthplace of the industrial revolution to the first working offshore wind farm in America—innovation thrives in the Ocean State,” said Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee. “I’m proud that Rhode Island’s $1 coin pays tribute to our state’s manufacturing roots and sailing heritage.”

United States Mint Director David J. Ryder believes that the symbols of innovation chosen by the states and territories will have unifying and educational value. “The very nature of this program provides us an opportunity to learn about the many contributions Americans have made that have propelled this country forward,” he said. “As we celebrate the innovations of the past, we look forward to those yet to come.”

American Innovation – Rhode Island

Designer: Dennis Friel, Artistic Infusion Program

Sculptor: Phebe Hemphill, Medallic Artist

The Rhode Island $1 Coin design depicts Nathanael Herreshoff’s famous Reliance yacht at full speed in the waters surrounding Rhode Island. The design is bordered by a rope evoking the nautical scene. Inscriptions include “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “RHODE ISLAND.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!