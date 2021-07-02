RIP Thomas C. Nagle

Thomas C. Nagle 58 passed away at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa Florida on Saturday, June 12, 2021 with his sister Tricia Burnett by his side.

He was born in Newport, Rhode Island on August 21, 1962 and had been a long-time resident of Fort Lauderdale Florida where he was self-employed as a master carpenter and wood carver.

He is survived by his son M. Benjamin Nagle (Anila) of Worcester, MA and two young, grandchildren, Sophia R. Nagle and Anthony I. Nagle. He is also survived by his parents William J Nagle, Jr. (Catherine) of Narragansett, RI and Patricia K Moore (Donald) of Middletown, RI, as well as siblings: William J Nagle (Judy) of Lunenburg, VT; Mary L Sizeland (Bill) of Newport, RI; Patricia K Burnett (Todd) of Tampa, FL; Lillian R. Devine of Cheyenne, WY and John D. Nagle of Newport, RI; his aunt Elaine N. Daniels (David) and an uncle J. Michael Edwards. He leaves behind two cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Michael T. Nagle.

During his final months of life, Tom was grateful to have received the love and support of his entire family, who had visited, while he was undergoing treatment for leukemia. He was also fortunate to have the extended support of many loyal, long-time friends in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 9:30am on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Church in Newport, RI. Burial will be private.

