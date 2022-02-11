RIP Thomas Lindberg Harris

Thomas Lindberg Harris was born on October 25, 1970, in Illinois to Peggy Lindberg and Thomas Harris. Shortly after his birth he was diagnosed with heart problems which would require surgery when he turned 4. After moves in Illinois, the family moved to Michigan where they built the Tom Harris Chevrolet Oldsmobile Pontiac dealership. Even as a little guy he enjoyed spending time at the dealership. At age 4 he had his heart surgery. After his surgery it was touch and go for a while his family, friends and community rallied around him and he pulled through.

Many of his fondest memories growing up were visiting his grandparents and family at the Kickemuit River in RI for summer vacations. He spent time swimming, boating, clamming, hunting for starfish and spending fun time with family and friends. While in Imlay City Tom developed a love of playing baseball along with having a great sense of humor. Eventually they move back to RI where he went to Warren High School. He also became interested in karate and music. He graduated from Warren HS in 1989 and went to URI in the fall where he studied communications. He was an active member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity where he built strong bonds with his fraternity brothers and continued those friendships for over 30 years. Tom was a DJ on the URI AM radio station and also wrote for the school paper. He was an avid music fan and loved going to concerts, talking about bands, recording or just enjoying music with his friends.

Even though he spent many years in Michigan, he was an avid Boston Red Sox and Patriots sports fan. (Even when he lost that bet and had to get a Dolphins tattoo!) Tom always had a passion for photography and was known to always have a camera ready to snap pictures of his friends. He photographed things that he loved including friends, local bands national acts and when he moved to Newport, he captured beautiful sunsets.

Tom was filled with so much love and touched the lives of so many that met him. He was always the first one to offer a helping hand or just be there to listen when you needed him. His sense of humor and smile was contagious, and he always saw the bright side of things. A friend to all he will be missed.

In 2016 Tom met his partner and changed her life for the best. He afforded her the ability to participate in an animal rescue in Mexico and the love he showered on her, and their 3 rescue pups was immeasurable. He was the most attentive, selfless, and loving person. He was a support to every single person who was blessed to have met him. We now have a larger-than-life angel looking over us until we meet again.

He is survived by his partner Mary Ellen Fitzpatrick, sister Beth (Karyn), many friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Tom Harris and Peggy Lindberg Harris Toohey, his grandparents Tom and Mary Harris, Walter and Margaret Lindberg.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest making a donation to one of the following charities-San Pancho Animales, Children’s Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House. The family is planning a celebration of life memorial in June.

