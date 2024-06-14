RIPTA Launches Paid CDL Prep Course to Attract New Transit Drivers

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) and the Rhode Island Institute for Labor Studies & Research (ILSR) announced Thursday the launch of an innovative Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) prep course program. This initiative aims to attract and prepare new transit drivers for obtaining their CDL permit. Participants will have the unique opportunity to earn $25.33 per hour while preparing for their CDL permit test in an instructor-led classroom setting.

To kick off this groundbreaking program, RIPTA will host a job fair on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at their headquarters, located at 705 Elmwood Avenue in Providence. This event will provide a unique platform for potential applicants to learn more about the program, undergo onsite interviews, and start the prescreening process for the paid CDL permit test prep course.

“We are thrilled to offer this new program that not only provides financial support while studying but also opens the door to a stable and fulfilling career,” said Christopher Durand, interim Chief Executive Officer. “This initiative reflects RIPTA’s commitment to establishing a workforce development program designed to remove barriers and support our local communities.”

Key Features of the CDL Prep Course Program

Earn While You Learn: Participants will receive $25.33 per hour while studying for their CDL permit test.

Participants will receive $25.33 per hour while studying for their CDL permit test. Flexible Scheduling: RIPTA and ILSR will work with participants to ensure they can balance their studies and personal commitments.

RIPTA and ILSR will work with participants to ensure they can balance their studies and personal commitments. No Experience Necessary: This program is designed for those new to the field and looking to start a career in transportation.

Job Fair Details

Date: June 18, 2024

June 18, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Location: RIPTA Headquarters, 705 Elmwood Avenue, Providence, RI 02907 (enter through visitor lot B)

At the job fair, applicants will have the chance to participate in onsite interviews, check their driving records, and receive conditional offers of employment.

For more information about the CDL permit prep course program and to apply, visit RIPTA.com/Jobs.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

