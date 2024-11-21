RIPTA Names Christopher Durand as Chief Executive Officer

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has announced Christopher Durand as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 21, 2024. Durand, a Rhode Island native and long-time RIPTA leader, has been serving as Interim CEO since April 16, 2024, after his unanimous appointment by the agency’s Board of Directors.

Durand’s tenure at RIPTA began in 2014, and he has steadily risen through the ranks, taking on roles such as Budget Analyst, Senior Financial Analyst, and Executive Director of Finance and Budget. As Chief Financial Officer since 2021, he steered the agency through the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic challenges, helping to maintain services despite significant revenue losses.

“I am honored to continue working alongside our dedicated employees who work tirelessly every day to keep Rhode Island moving,” Durand said in a statement. “Together, we’ve made strides in workforce development, reopened the East Side Tunnel, and launched the region’s first in-line electric bus charging station. I’m excited to build on this momentum and ensure RIPTA remains a forward-thinking transit system for all Rhode Islanders.”

Durand’s selection follows a nationwide search led by the executive search firm Merraine Group. He emerged as the sole finalist, and contract negotiations are underway. A final agreement is expected to be approved at RIPTA’s December board meeting.

Governor Dan McKee praised Durand’s appointment, citing his steady leadership and commitment to public transit. “Chris Durand brings experienced leadership at a time when RIPTA must adapt to a post-pandemic environment,” McKee said. “His passion for public transit and innovative vision will help RIPTA navigate challenges and improve service for years to come.”

RIPTA Board Chairman Peter Alviti Jr. echoed the sentiment, lauding Durand’s deep understanding of the agency’s finances and operations. “Chris has proven to be a steady hand at the helm, with a strong vision for RIPTA’s future,” Alviti said. “His rapport with staff, unions, and riders gives me confidence in his ability to lead us forward.”

As CEO, Durand will oversee a critical phase for RIPTA, with plans to expand services, modernize infrastructure, and improve transit accessibility for Rhode Islanders.

