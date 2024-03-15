RIPTA Postpones Service Changes to Monitor Driver Wage Increase Impact

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has announced a delay in the implementation of proposed service changes slated for April 6, 2024. This decision comes as RIPTA seeks additional time to evaluate the effects of a recent driver wage increase aimed at attracting and retaining new drivers.

Scott Avedisian, Chief Executive Officer of RIPTA, stated, “We have listened to the concerns of our riders and the community. The decision to postpone service cuts reflects our commitment to providing reliable and accessible public transit services. We will use this time to make informed decisions as we continue to build our workforce to meet the needs of our passengers.”

The recent approval of a collective bargaining agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Division 618 has led to a substantial rise in the starting wage for drivers, increasing from $21.71 to $25.33 per hour. RIPTA hopes this measure will help address the ongoing driver shortage and bolster the reliability of its services.

RIPTA typically adjusts its services three times a year in response to seasonal changes and passenger demand. Instead of proceeding with the scheduled service changes on April 6, 2024, RIPTA plans to revise its original proposals to minimize the impact on passengers. The revised plan will be presented to the Board of Directors at its next meeting on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Pending approval, the new changes will be implemented on Saturday, June 15, 2024, as part of RIPTA’s seasonal service adjustments.

The proposed service changes aimed to align RIPTA schedules with its capacity to consistently provide service, ensuring accuracy and reliability for passengers. With the postponement, passengers may experience an uptick in cancelled trips as RIPTA continues to onboard new drivers. The Authority intends to use the Transit app and Google Maps to notify passengers of any cancellations, with the goal of enhancing service reliability. While RIPTA aims to minimize trip cancellations, unforeseen circumstances such as mechanical issues or driver availability may necessitate cancellations. Passengers can check the Transit App for updates on cancelled trips and plan accordingly.

