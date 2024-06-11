RIPTA Releases Video of Deer Crashing Through Bus Windshield

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has released surveillance video capturing the dramatic moment a deer crashed through the windshield of a bus on Monday afternoon.

The footage shows the deer running and leaping into the front windshield of the bus, causing significant damage.

“Yesterday, a deer unexpectedly ran into a RIPTA bus traveling on Warwick Avenue in the City of Warwick,” said RIPTA interim CEO Christopher Durand in a statement. “I want to commend our RIPTA bus driver, Leocadio Hernandez, for his exemplary response to this unique situation. His exceptional alertness and composure under pressure ensured the safety of all passengers.”

Three of the six passengers on board were treated at local hospitals for injuries related to the shattered windshield.

Tragically, the deer died from injuries sustained in the crash.

