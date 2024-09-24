Sen. Reed, Rep. Magaziner Announce $795K Federal Boost for URI’s Cutting-Edge Research

U.S. Senator Jack Reed and U.S. Representative Seth Magaziner joined the University of Rhode Island community Monday to celebrate a significant $795,000 federal earmark aimed at upgrading the university’s secure computing and data infrastructure. This federal funding will support high-performance computing (HPC) enhancements, advancing research in undersea vehicle technology and various other disciplines at URI.

The earmark, secured by Reed and Magaziner, is part of the “RI-SEC: Secure Computing & Data Infrastructure for the University of Rhode Island” project. It will enhance URI’s capacity to remain competitive in an increasingly tech-driven academic landscape and further strengthen its partnerships with the U.S. Navy and Electric Boat, key players in undersea vehicle technology.

“As Rhode Island’s flagship public research institution, URI needs cutting-edge technology to keep pace with developments across academic fields,” said Senator Reed, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This funding will enable URI to make crucial upgrades and foster stronger collaborations with the U.S. Navy and Electric Boat, positioning the university for exciting advancements that benefit students, researchers, and the state.”

Congressman Magaziner echoed this sentiment, highlighting the economic impact of the grant. “This funding solidifies URI’s leadership in cutting-edge research and education, while providing advanced technology that will help keep Rhode Island competitive in high-tech industries,” Magaziner said.

URI President Marc B. Parlange emphasized the importance of the funding in fostering innovation. “With support from Senator Reed and Congressman Magaziner, this federal earmark will enhance our computational resources, creating expanded research opportunities in undersea vehicle technology and other critical fields,” Parlange stated.

The announcement was followed by a tour of URI’s National Institute of Undersea Vehicle Technology (NIUVT), where Reed, Magaziner, and university officials explored how these funds will help strengthen research and technological developments in collaboration with the Navy and Electric Boat, which builds the Navy’s most advanced submarines.

The funding will also boost cybersecurity and data management at URI, with plans to hire new IT security staff and increase HPC capacity. These improvements are expected to benefit not only NIUVT but also other departments at URI, allowing researchers to leverage artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies in their work.

This federal support comes at a critical time for URI, as it continues to play a pivotal role in Rhode Island’s Blue Economy by developing the next generation of the state’s high-tech workforce.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

