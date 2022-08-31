ROGER WILLIAMS PARK ZOO HOSTS JACK-O-LANTERN SPECTACULAR

September 29 – October 31, 2022

Trail open nightly 6:00 – 10:30 pm. LAST ENTRY AT 10:00 PM.

Put down the remote, shut off the streaming and don’t miss this year’s Roger Williams Park Zoo Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, celebrating 75 years of television!

Share in the nostalgia of your favorite tv shows, artistically carved on thousands of pumpkins. From Mr. Ed to The Walking Dead, this year’s Spectacular has something for everyone.

Proceeds from the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular support the Zoo’s ongoing animal care, education programs and conservation initiatives.

Tickets are on-sale NOW and sold online only.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!